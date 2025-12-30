Record number of police to patrol Sydney's New Year celebrations following Bondi shooting

Sydney, Dec 30 A record number of police officers will be deployed to patrol New Year's celebrations in Sydney following the fatal mass shooting at Bondi Beach, the police force in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday.

The NSW Police Force said in a statement that more than 2,500 officers in uniform and plain clothes will conduct high-visibility patrols in the Sydney metropolitan area during New Year's Eve celebrations on Wednesday.

Up to one million people are expected to watch the iconic fireworks displays over the Sydney Harbor. The NSW Police Force said that the increased presence of officers will ensure the community are safe and feel safe following the fatal shooting of 15 people at Bondi Beach on December 14.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon, NSW Premier Chris Minns said on Tuesday that some officers will be carrying long-arm firearms.

"You can expect more guns for the police and less guns for members of the community," he said.

"We need to show defiance in the face of this evil, and the best way of doing that is to spend some time with your friends and your family on New Year's Eve on Sydney Harbor."

Lanyon told reporters that there is no specific threat to members of the public and the community should not feel afraid of the heavy police presence, Xinhua news agency reported.

The NSW Police Force said that general duty officers from every police district across the state will be assisted by specialist officers from the riot squad, mounted and dog squad, marine command and the aviation command.

Earlier on December 29, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced the terms for an independent review of the Bondi Beach terror attack, but he again resisted calls to launch a royal commission.

The review, led by former intelligence chief Dennis Richardson, will assess whether multiple agencies, including the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the Australian Federal Police, operated as effectively as possible prior to the attack.

