"Reflection of our longstanding defence partnership of trust": French Embassy on induction of INS Vagsheer

New Delhi [India], January 15 : The Embassy of France in India on Wednesday highlighted collaborative effort between France's Naval Group and India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, after INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class project was inducted in the Indian Navy.

The Embassy in a post on X wrote, "Proud to see PM Narendra Modi dedicating to India INS Vaghsheer - the 6th and final Scorpene class submarine - built with a France Naval Group and Indian Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders collaboration. A reflection of our longstanding defence partnership of trust & our common quest for strategic autonomy."

https://x.com/FranceinIndia/status/1879495641585619127

This event marks a significant milestone in the defence partnership between India and France, reflecting years of collaboration and shared aspirations for strategic autonomy. The Scorpene-class submarine project, executed with the joint efforts of France's Naval Group and India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, showcases a high degree of trust and synergy in bilateral ties.

Notably, INS Vagsheer submarine, the sixth among a French licence-built Kalvari (Scorpene)-class conventional diesel-electric submarines, is aimed at replacing aging Indian underwater platforms and plugging serious capability gaps in existing ones. India now has a total of 16 submarines.

The P75 Scorpene submarine project represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

Earlier this month, India's INS Mormugao and aircraft from the Indian Air Force participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG) off India's western coast. This exercise, which included advanced maritime drills and joint air operations, highlighted the professionalism and interoperability between the naval forces of both countries.

In addition, French naval ships FS Forbin and FS Alsace, part of the same Carrier Strike Group, visited Kochi, Kerala, as part of their ongoing mission.

The visit featured discussions between the ships' Commanding Officers and senior officials at the Southern Naval Command, focusing on strengthening defence cooperation. Professional exchanges such as cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) further enhanced mutual understanding and operational collaboration, underscoring the deepening ties between the Indian and French navies.

India and France's defence partnership, established in 1998, has been strengthened through joint military exercises, including Shakti (land), Varuna (sea), and Garuda (air). The partnership also benefits from regular operational stopovers, with 16 port calls by French Navy vessels since 2022.

As resident states of the Indian Ocean, both nations actively collaborate to ensure maritime security, reinforcing their roles as key contributors to regional stability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor