"Relationship trying to disentangle itself from complication from post 2020 border situation": Jaishankar on India-China ties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India faces a particular challenge in establishing an equilibrium with China as both nations are on the rise. Jaishankar said that the relationship between India and China is trying to disentangle itself from the complications arising from the post 2020 border situation.

While delivering the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, Jaishankar stated that India has to prepare for expressions of China's growing capabilities, especially those that impinge directly on India's interests. He stated that India's approach can be summed up in terms of what we call the three mutuals, mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest.

On India-China ties, he said, "At a time when most of its relationships are moving forward, India confronts a particular challenge in establishing an equilibrium with China. Much of that arises from the fact that both nations are on the rise. As immediate neighbours and the only two societies with over a billion people, their dynamic could have never been easy. But it has been further sharpened by a boundary dispute by some baggage of history, and by differing social political systems, misreadings by past policymakers, whether they were driven by idealism or by the absence of real politic. has actually helped neither cooperation nor competition with China. This has clearly changed in the last decade. Right now, the relationship is trying to disentangle itself from the complications arising from the post 2020 border situation."

"Even as that is being addressed, more thought needs to be given to the long term evolution of our ties. Clearly, India has to prepare for expressions of China's growing capabilities, particularly those that impinge directly on our interests. To hold up its own end, a more rapid development of India's comprehensive national power is necessary. This is not just about correcting the earlier neglect of the border infrastructure and the oceanic periphery, but also in mitigating dependence in sensitive domains. There could naturally be practical cooperation undertaken with due diligence," he added.

Highlighting India's approach, Jaishankar stated, "All in all, India's approach can be summed up in terms of what we call the three mutuals, mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest. Bilateral ties can also benefit from a greater realisation that what is at stake is actually the larger prospect of both nations and in fact without exaggeration, I would say even of the global order. It needs an acceptance that the emergence of a multipolar Asia is an essential prerequisite for a multipolar world. Now, changes in the weight and the stance of the United States and China. are among the key factors contributing to the emergence of the Indo-Pacific as a theatre. For India. This engagement is a logical extrapolation of its Act India policy that initially focused on the ASEAN. It also reflects a deeper engagement with Japan and with Australia, two fellow members of the quad mechanism, and also with South Korea."

He also talked about ties between Russia and India, noting that the relationship has been "largely held steady." He noted that deeper economic cooperation between India and Russia has a "stabilising consequence" for the global economy. He stated that India's expanding footprint will inevitably meet Russia's influence in many regions.

On India-Russia ties, EAM Jaishankar said, "As a major power of the Eurasian landmass, Russia has long held importance for India's foreign policy despite all the ups and downs that the world has seen since 1945. This is actually one relationship that has largely held steady. For decades, Russia has had a salience in India's national security calculus. Currently, as Russia is redirecting its attention towards Asia, there is actually a further logic that is emerging. Deeper economic cooperation between India and Russia has a stabilising consequence for the global economy. The connectivity potential of the collaboration also holds great promise. India's expanding footprint will inevitably meet Russia's influence in many regions. And like the rest of the world, India is not impervious to the implications of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It has been a persistent advocate of dialogue and diplomacy and is convinced that a solution cannot emerge from the battlefield."

He said that India's global positioning in the world is that of "Vishwa Bandhu" which means a "reliable partner" and dependable friend." He emphasised that India's endeavour is to maximise friendships and minimise problems. He stated that India has to deal with the reality of greater competition and deeper gridlock.

Emphasising India's global positioning as "Vishwa Bandhu", he said, "Drawing on a tradition of openness, we also see our global positioning as that of Vishwa Bandhu, a reliable partner and a dependable friend. Our endeavour is to maximise friendships and minimise problems. But this is undertaken with a clear sense of bottom lines and much clarity about our interests. The last decade has demonstrated how to progress on multiple fronts, advancing diverse relationships without making anyone an exclusive one. Polarised situations have also brought out our ability to bridge divides. Building on convergences has been a common feature of India's diplomacy. In a world that is less forthcoming on commitments, India also recognises the role of middle powers. They're frequently in the lead on their own local regional issues."

"And in fact, I mean, this could be by themselves or in regional groupings and consequently, a conscious effort is underway to bond with such nations, while of course engaging them in more in regional formats. So, a mix of all these inclinations today has led to an expanding Indian diplomatic profile. With a much wider array of relationships and commitments, and you can see that it is visible from the Gulf and Africa to Latin America, Caribbean, I would say even the Pacific Islands. Though committed to multilateralism, India also has to deal with the reality of greater competition and a deeper gridlock in that world. This encourages engagement through issue-based agendas and partnerships. The Quad, the BRICS and IMEC are notable examples. But, it is actually India's ability to reconcile these memberships that is worth noting. Understandably focused on competitive international relations," he added.

He said that India has a deep solidarity with the Global South. Jaishankar said, "What also distinguishes Indian foreign policy is its post-colonial sentiment. We have a deep solidarity with the Global South, whose members often see us as their voice. The underlying outlook of the Global South, as you all know, is of fierce independence, respect for sovereignty, and resistance to being pressurised on issues of national interest. It explains its inclination to enhance relationship without diluting its freedom of choice. But, of course, this is not always easy to understand and therefore, for sometimes we have to often explain to those who have been brought up in the culture of alliances. So, the interactive dynamic between India's domestic outlook and its foreign policy. This must also be grasped if we are to appreciate recent changes."

EAM S Jaishankar said that India's approach with regards to some relationships like US, China, Pakistan and Israel has been with "far greater realism." He said that India has been able to overcome what PM Narendra Modi has described as the "hesitations of history", particularly with regards to its ties with the US.

Highlighting India's approach with key relationships like with the US, China, Pakistan or Israel, Jaishankar stated, "Some key relationships such as with the United States, China, Pakistan, or Israel have actually been approached with far greater realism. This is a result of shifts in our country, in our society in its politics, in its economics, I would say even in our security thinking. Particularly with respect to the United States. India has been able to overcome what Prime Minister Modi has described as the hesitations of history. This phrase actually captures an era. Where Indian policymakers were instinctively suspicious of the United States and consciously limited the extent of cooperation. By doing so, they not only constrained our own options, but actually created assumptions in this regard among competitors. The debates about the Quad are instructive in this regard. Now once India abandoned this earlier mindset, the benefits of deeper cooperation have become apparent."

"They are there for all of you to see. It's unfolding in domains like security, cyberspace, in emerging technologies, to digital science, education, trade, business and it has actually encouraged us to work closely on regional, global and multilateral issues. The key to continuing progress is to expand convergence rather than aim for congruence. Subjecting each other to loyalty tests or nursing unrealistic expectations are obviously not helpful. In fact, I would argue that the intersection of interest today with the United States is already substantial enough for it to serve as a foundation for a high quality strategic partnership. This is of course buttressed by the Indian diaspora as a living bridge. I will say something about that later and obviously changes in American policy and posture will have implications for India. But, precisely because the complementarity is already strong and is so visible, indicators do point to a robust growth in our cooperation in the days ahead," he added.

