Reliance hires 2.6L people in FY2022-23 as growth picks up

New Delhi, Aug 6 Reliance Industries has always believed that its greatest strength is the One Reliance family that has powered its inclusive growth since the beginning. The Company regards its people as its most valuable asset.

Reliance Group employed 2.62 lakh people in FY2022-23. Out of this, 1.8 lakh people joined in Retail, while 70,500 joined Jio.

'Reliance set new records in creating employment for Indians with the addition of 2,62,558 jobs across businesses. Reliance Retail is recognised as one of the largest employers in the country, with 2,45,581 on-roll employees,' mentioned the annual report.

This took RIL's total workforce strength to 3.89 lakh at end FY23, net of voluntary separations.

This is a third consecutive year of Reliance reporting strong jobs growth. In FY 2021-22, the company had added a record 2.32 lakh jobs across businesses. Prior to that, in FY 2020-21, notwithstanding the COVID disruption, the company had added 75,000 new jobs.

"Reliance also set a new record in creating jobs for Indians. It added 2.32 lakh jobs across businesses, with Reliance Retail becoming one of the largest employers in the country," said Mukesh Ambani in his address to shareholders in RIL's 45th AGM on August 28, 2023.

"Even in this challenging environment, Reliance added nearly 75,000 new jobs in the past year. We are committed to creating and enabling large-scale employment opportunities, which is one of India's most urgent national tasks," Mukesh Ambani had said in his address to shareholders in RIL's 44th AGM on June 24, 2021.

Reliance Industries closed FY23 with record high consolidated revenues of Rs 976,524 crore, up 23.2 per cent, and EBITDA of Rs 154,691 crore, up 23.1 per cent Y-o-Y, with each of the O2C, Retail and Digital Services businesses posting all time high revenues.

