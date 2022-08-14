Reliance Industries celebrates the joy of Independence

Mumbai, Aug 14 Reliance Industries on Sunday celebrated the joy of a vibrant democracy and Independence across all geographies it operates in.

RIL corporate office, all 13-plus manufacturing sites, Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai, all 28 state headquarters, 1,072 Jio Centres, 6,000-plus Jio Points and each and every Reliance Retail store participated with great vigour to celebrate the joy of Independence.

Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) saw employees and their families come in great numbers to witness the hoisting of the national flag and participate in the festivities.

On the occasion, RIL honoured ex-servicemen who have been at the forefront of protecting the country's Independence across all locations and distributed sweets, national flags, lapel pins and other commemorative tokens to mark the occasion.

Flag hoisting and march past was organised at all RIL offices and plants, marking the festivities.

