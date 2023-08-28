Reliance invested over $150 bn in last 10 years, most by any corporate house in India

New Delhi, Aug 28 Reliance has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years - higher than any other corporate house in India, and comparable to the leading businesses across the world, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said in his address at the 46th AGM of the company.

“In all humility, I would like to say that the new Reliance has been a forerunner of the emerging new India. With soaring ambition, we have set seemingly impossible goals and achieved them”, Ambani said.

"The best way to describe this new Reliance is that we have now become a new-age technology company with distinctive capabilities. Today we are a net producer of technology, large-scale deployer of technology, as well as a democratiser of technology," he said.

Ambani added: "What is true about Reliance is equally true about scores of other Indian enterprises, leading corporates as well as start-ups. I hugely admire their brilliant achievements. They too have made India proud by enhancing our nation’s fame globally with their spectacular growth, commitment to quality and passion for innovation.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor