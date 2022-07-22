Reliance Jio posts robust set of numbers for Q1 FY23

Mumbai, July 22 Reliance Jio posted a robust set of numbers for Q1 FY 23 results announced on Friday.

As per the results, Reliance Jio revenue from operations jumped 21.6 per cent to Rs 21,873 crore compared to Rs 17,994 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

The pre-tax profits were up by 23.9 per cent to Rs 5,818 crore compared to Rs 4,695 crore in June 2021.

The net profit for the quarter was up 23.8 per cent to Rs 4,335 crore compared to Rs 3,501 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The operating profit margin for the quarter stood at 26.2 per cent, slightly up from the corresponding quarter of last year.

Net profit margin for June 2022 quarter stood at 16.9 per cent, which was up 40 basis points from the same period last year.

