Reliance Retail launches fashion & lifestyle department store format Reliance Centro

New Delhi, Sep 27 Reliance Retail, Indias largest retailer, on Tuesday announced the launch of its fashion and lifestyle department store format, Reliance Centro.

The first Reliance Centro store was launched in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

Reliance Centro is aimed at democratising fashion in India by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers – right from categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and international brands.

Reliance Centro's core offerings are curated to make it the one stop fashion destination for all the fashion conscious mid-premium segment customer. For the fashionistas of Delhi, Reliance Centro is sure to appeal to their evolving tastes and meet the need for high definition fashion, through all seasons and for all ages.

The Reliance Centro store at Vasant Kunj embraces modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to today's consumers. With wide variety of brands and style options available across key lifestyle categories the offering is designed to cater to every occasion – from parties to festivals to wedding, making Reliance Centro the preferred fashion destination for all needs.

Shoppers in Delhi can now look forward to a uniquely special and superlative shopping experience for trendy fashion with a wide range of products catering to Women, Men and kids.

This 75,000 sq ft store, which is one of its kind store in this region, is a complete department store with range of over 300 brands and more than 20,000 style options for the entire family.

This new shopping destination has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion at amazing prices. The inaugural offer to get Rs 1,500 off on shopping worth Rs 3,999 or get Rs 2,000 off on shopping worth Rs Rs 4,999 and above.

Residents can head to the Reliance Centro store at Vasant Kunj for the joy of a great shopping experience.

