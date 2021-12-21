Reliance tops Wizikey's News Score 2021 ranking

New Delhi, Dec 21 Reliance Industries - India's largest corporate by revenues, profits and market value - topped 2021 Wizikey News Score ranking as India's most visible corporate in the media.

The recognition comes on the back of Exchange4Media Group's recognition recently to Reliance as one of India's Brands with Best In-house Communications Professionals 2021. Role of a vibrant and savvy Corporate Communications team is extremely important in ensuring media visibility for any company.

Wizikey's News Score is world's first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Machine Learning and media intelligence. The News Score takes into account various key criteria like volume of news, headlines presence, the reach of publications, readership and the like. The score ranges from 0 to 100, and is based on monitoring of over 5000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter.

For its No 1 position Reliance has a News Score of 84.9 for 2021, followed by State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors. Only a few global companies like Google and Facebook have a score above 90.

Reliance's News Score excludes standalone headline mentions of 'Jio'. The inclusion should have meaningfully enhanced the score.

Reliance made quite a few key announcements this year across its businesses, as well as philanthropic initiatives, which played a key role in its media visibility.

Reliance was at the forefront of India's fight against Covid during the second wave in 2021. Most importantly, it transformed its manufacturing units to emerge India's single largest medical oxygen producer equivalent of 11 per cent of India's total production. Reliance supplied over 1000 MT per day liquid oxygen to support over one lakh hospitalized patients free of cost.

Reliance also carried out the largest vaccine drive among India Inc to administer over 2.5 million vaccine doses to its employees, their families, as well as members of society.

Reliance announced its road map to lead India's transition to Green Energy, including four Giga Factories at Jamnagar with over $10 billion of investment commitments

Reliance announced five key collaborations - NexWafe, REC, Ambri, Sterling & Wilson Solar and Stiesdal - for critical next generation technologies and implementation capabilities to drive its Green Energy foray.

Reliance commissioned two gas fields in KG basin and successfully conducted auctions to sell its gas to domestic consumers. Reliance is now on its way to contribute 15 per cent of India's total natural gas requirement.

Reliance Jio augmented its spectrum by 55 per cent in the auctions held in March 2021 and emerged the largest holder of sub-GHz and 2300 MHz bands.

Reliance launched the most affordable smartphone 'Jio Phone Next' in collaboration with Google at an entry level cost of Rs 1,999. The phone runs on optimized version of Google's Android OS called 'Pragati OS'.

In line with its vision to add technology-led solutions to serve customers better, Reliance group also made a few acquisitions during the year. They included JustDial, SkyTran, and Urban Ladder.

Jio-bp launched their first fuel retailing outlet to start offering additivated fuels and a differentiated value proposition.

Reliance has been a leading newsmaker among Indian corporates in the past as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor