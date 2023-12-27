Religious party worker fatally shot in 'targeted attack' in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], December 27 : In what police are characterising as a suspected targeted attack, a religious party worker was shot dead in Karachi's Korangi area, as reported by ARY News.

According to the police, Saleem was at his workplace near Chamra Chowrangi in Korangi on Tuesday when armed pillion riders arrived, opened indiscriminate fire, and swiftly fled the scene.

The police have ruled out the possibility of a robbery, terming the incident a suspected targeted attack. The case is currently under investigation from all possible angles, ARY News reported.

At the crime scene, the investigation team discovered four bullet shells and highlighted that a motorcycle with a fake number plate was used by the assailants.

Saleem, a resident of Chakwal, has a son who is also an active worker for the religious party.

This incident follows a similar tragic occurrence in March 2023 when another religious party worker named Saleem Khatri was fatally shot near Bilal Colony in Karachi by four suspects riding a bike.

The initial investigation revealed that Saleem Khatri sustained six bullets, leading to his untimely death. As authorities probe these incidents, concerns about targeted attacks on religious party workers in the region continue to grow, ARY News reported.

