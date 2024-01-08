Report says Musk’s drug use leaves board members worried, billionaire denies

San Francisco, Jan 8 World’s richest person Elon Musk’s alleged drug use has left Tesla and SpaceX executives and board members worried, as his reported consumption of LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms can jeopardise his health, and his businesses.

A new report in The Wall Street Journal claimed that in recent years, some executives and board members at his companies “have developed a persistent concern that there is another component driving his behaviour: his use of drugs.”

Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties, the report claimed, citing sources and others with knowledge of the matter.

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, told the WSJ that his client is “regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test”. He referred to “false facts” in the report, without detailing those.

People close to Tesla and SpaceX CEO were quoted as saying in the report that his drug use is ongoing, and “he’s consuming ketamine”.

Musk said in August last year he has a prescription to use the drug as an “antidepressant”.

Reacting to the report, the X owner posted late on Sunday that “WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird”.

In 2018, Musk appeared on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast in which he smoked what Rogan said was marijuana and drank whiskey.

The Pentagon, which has multiple contracts with Musk’s SpaceX, reportedly began looking into Musk’s marijuana use, because it’s prohibited for someone with a government security clearance.

“After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing,” Musk said in his post on Sunday.

“Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor