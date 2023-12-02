Resumption of Israeli attacks halts humanitarian supplies into Gaza

Gaza, Dec 2 The Palestinian Media Office at the Rafah crossing announced that Israel's resumption of attacks on the Gaza Strip has halted the entry of humanitarian supplies from Egypt.

"Gaza did not receive any aid trucks today after the temporary humanitarian ceasefire, which lasted for a week, ended," the media office said in a press statement late Friday.

Meanwhile, Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, called on all parties to protect civilians and ensure aid workers' access to provide assistance throughout Gaza, reports Xinhua news agency.

She said on her X platform that "aid and the release of hostages must continue unconditionally, and the UN will remain present, continuing to provide food, water, medical assistance, and other vital supplies to save lives."

Humanitarian operations within Gaza have largely halted, except for services within shelters and limited distributions of flour in areas south of Wadi Gaza .

The evacuation of wounded people and dual nationals to Egypt, and the return of Gazans stranded in Egypt, have also stopped.

The temporary humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, initially lasting four days and extended twice for three days, ended on Friday morning with Israel resuming its attacks on various areas in the Gaza Strip.

