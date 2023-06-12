Retail inflation falls to 25-month low in May as food prices slide

New Delhi, June 12 India's retail inflation, which is measured by consumer price index (CPI), fell to a 25-month-low in May, to 4.25 per cent, as food prices came down. In April, it was 4.70 per cent.

Food inflation too slid to 2.91 per cent in May from 3.84 per cent in April.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, retail inflation was at a high of 7.04 per cent in May 2022, while food inflation was 7.97 per cent during the period.

This is the third consecutive month when CPI-based inflation has remained below the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level, which is between 2 per cent to 6 per cent.

