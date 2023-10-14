Richa Chadha: I’m in the Rs 100 crore club and no one takes this from me

New Delhi, Sep 14 Actress Richa Chadha said that she is proud of everything that she has achieved till now, adding that she is in the Rs 100 crore club and that no one can take that away from her. Her latest release ‘Fukrey 3’ collected over Rs 107.7 crore worldwide.

Talking to IANS about the benchmark, Richa, whose iconic character of Bholi Punjaban is etched in everyone's mind, said: “I feel great, grateful. I am very thankful to the makers when they chose me 10 years ago. I am grateful to Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (director)and for the character written I am grateful to writer Vipul Vig as well.”

Richa further spoke about how she takes her struggles and success: “I am just happy that I am in the Rs 100 crore club and no one takes this from me. I am a self-made woman. I am very proud of everything that I have achieved and also of the fact that I enjoyed my struggle and journey as much as I enjoy my success today.”

In over her decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, she has given many memorable performances and characters such as Nagma from ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, Bholi Punjaban from ‘Fukrey’ franchise, Rasila Devi in ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, Tara from ‘Madam Chief Minister’ and Hiral Gandhi from ‘Section 375:Marzi Ya Jabardasti’ among many others.

However, Richa is not close to any of them and she tells why.

“I think none of these characters are close to me because I move on quite fast. I give it my all and if you notice all of these characters have very different values.”

Talking about the characters she has played, she added: “Nagma is a fighter, Bholi is a gangster and she wants to be respected and she wants to have the pie but she wants to be street smart. Rasila is a soft woman and is against war… Devi is a victim of her circumstances but she decides to escape her circumstances by fighting and not by judging herself. Heeral, Madhuri or Tara all of them are very distinct characters.

However, she is happy playing such a myriad of characters.

“I love the fact that there is so much versatility in filmography. Having said that, I am not close to any one character,” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor