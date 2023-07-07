Richa Chadha on 'Virus 2062': Exploring storytelling as a voice actor is insightful

Mumbai, July 7 Actress Richa Chadha, who is set to return as 'Dr Gayatri Rajput' the season two of the thriller audio series 'Virus 2062', said that it is an insightful and interesting experience to explore this form of storytelling as a voice actor.

'Virus 2062' is a Hindi adaptation of 'Caso 63', a Spotify Original from Chile. Voiced by real life couple Richa and Ali Fazal as protagonists, this season of the audio thriller brings back the mystery of time, space, and reality.

"Following the success of season one, reprising my role as Dr Gayatri Rajput for the second season of Virus 2062 has been an exciting challenge. In season two, we emerge in a new timeline, where Gayatri has to grapple with a reversal of roles and a new reality," said Richa.

"It continues to be an insightful and interesting experience to explore this form of storytelling as a voice actor with Spotify and Mantra, and we are excited to see how listeners receive this season of Virus 2062," she added.

Produced by MnM talkies and directed by Mantra Mugdh, season two of the fictional series spans 10 episodes and features Richa as psychiatrist Dr Gayatri Rajput and Ali as her client, Peter Pereira.

While season one focused on the interactions between Dr Gayatri and Peter, in this season, Dr Gayatri wakes up in a timeline to find that roles have been reversed, and she is now both the time traveller and the enigmatic patient of a psychiatrist.

"In season two of Virus 2062, my character of Peter Pereira returns, stranded in a lost future. It has been both exciting and enriching to return to this show and continue to expand my creativity voicing this extraordinary world, in a podcast, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to this season as much as we enjoyed making it," said Ali.

"After the success of the first season of Virus 2062, we've seen significant traction on thriller podcasts on Spotify in India. With the second season of Virus 2062, we continue the thrilling story of psychiatrist Dr Gayatri Rajput and her client Peter Pereira, voiced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal," said Unni Nambudripad, Content Development Lead, Spotify India.

Director Mantra Mugdh shared, "Virus 2062 has been the most mind-blowing project I have had the chance to create. Adapted from the original podcast Caso 63 from Chile, this story travels between the past, present, and the future as we know it, and leaves you questioning what really is 'time'."

