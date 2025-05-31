Riga expresses "unequivocal opposition to terrorism in all its forms" during talks with All-Party Delegation

Riga [Latvia], May 31 : State Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Andzejs Vilumsons during his meeting with the All-Party Delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed Latvia's unequivocal opposition to terrorism in all its forms.

Vilumsons reiterated Latvia's strong condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Indian Embassy in Riga in a post on X said, "State Secretary Andzejs Vilumsons during his meeting with the All-Party delegation supporting India expressed Latvia's unequivocal opposition to terrorism in all its forms."

https://x.com/IndEmbRiga/status/1928725461305000352

"Presenting the united voice of India on zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism, the All Party delegation met State Secretary Vilumsons and Ambassador Andrejs Pildegovics, Special Envoy for Latvia's UNSC Candidacy. The delegation shared facts on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, reasons for the launch of Operation Sindoor and India's new doctrine- a right to respond when it comes to a threat to its national security," the Embassy said.

"State Secretary reiterated Latvia's strong condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam in April, and its unequivocal opposition to terrorism in all its forms. The Latvian side noted India as a significant player in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and stability. The delegation expressed thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Ukraine last September," the Indian Embassy stated on X.

https://x.com/IndEmbRiga/status/1928707615116140897

https://x.com/IndEmbRiga/status/1928710127311532342

The delegation also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Latvia.

"The All Party delegation paid visit to the National Library of Latvia in Riga and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The message was clear - India is a country for peace and will continue to work for global peace. Operation Sindoor however, will come into effect if India's national security is threatened by forces intending to destabilise it," the Embassy said.

The Indian diaspora in Latvia organised a 'Sindoor Samman' event in Riga to welcome Group 6 of the all-party delegation led by Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi. During the event, the all-party delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora members.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor