Right to Information Commission yet to be formed in Balochistan, 3 years after law

Quetta [Pakistan], August 18 : The formation of the Balochistan Information Commission, mandated by the Balochistan Right to Information Act of 2021, remains delayed despite the law being passed three years ago, Dawn reported.

Unlike federal and provincial information commissions, which have completed three terms, the Balochistan Commission has yet to be established.

This was highlighted at the launch of the Right to Information project by Aid Balochistan, attended by political and social leaders, government officials, journalists, and lawyers, as per Dawn.

They stated that the implementation of the right-to-information law had yet to materialise in Balochistan.

Further, Politicians and activists stated that access to information is vital to ensure transparency Implementing this law is a fundamental right of citizens, and the right to information is essential in maintaining transparency in the use of public funds.

Representatives of political parties have stressed the need for implementing the Right to Information (RTI) law in Balochistan, which they said would ensure better use of public money and encourage welfare projects.

They stated that the dream of Balochistan's development can be realised only by enforcing the RTI law.

According to Adil Jahangir, Executive Director of Aid Balochistan, the law will enable public participation in government decision-making and provide access to information about ongoing projects in key sectors like health and education, leading to better governance and development outcomes.

Senior journalist Mir Behram Baloch stated that the public's rights can be secured by implementing the RTI law, and it will result in the proper utilisation of government funds in remote areas of Balochistan.

The RTI activist, Mir Behram Lehri, wondered why the provincial government has so far failed to appoint information commissioners.

The longer it takes to implement this law, the more questions will arise, he said.

Other speakers, including Balochistan Awami Party Central Information Secretary Dr Nashanas Lehri, National Party's Quetta chapter President Ghulam Nabi Marri, Mir Muslehuddin Mengal, Wadera Shahzad Lango, Adil Jehangir, Behram Baloch, Behram Lehri, Sadiq Sumalani and Rana Ahsan, said easier access to information helps eliminate corruption and improves accountability.

Officers from various government departments, lawyers, civil society leaders, journalists and representatives of different organisations also attended the seminar.

