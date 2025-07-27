Rights group accuses Pakistan of suppressing, intimidating Baloch protesters in Islamabad

Islamabad, July 27 As the sit-in in Islamabad continues for the 12th day on Sunday, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) accused Pakistani authorities of making systematic efforts to suppress and intimidate Baloch people, adding that the police on Sunday started checking the identity cards of protesting people, further escalating the harassment.

In the statement shared on X, BYC accused law enforcement personnel and intelligence officials of taking pictures of protesting women and the buildings they are residing in, calling it a move to "mark them for intimidation." It stated that the road to the Islamabad Press Club remains sealed and people were not being allowed to set up a protest camp despite the scorching heat.

The ongoing protest calls for the release of BYC leaders and putting an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The BYC has urged journalists, human rights defenders, democratic forces, and people to support the Baloch people.

"Day 12 - Islamabad Sit-In: Pakistani Authorities continue their systematic attempts to suppress and intimidate Baloch families. Today, Islamabad Police have begun checking the CNICs (identity cards) of protest participants, further escalating the harassment. This is in addition to repeated profiling, video surveillance, and threatening behaviour targeting those present at the sit-in. Last night, personnel from law enforcement and intelligence agencies began tailing protestors, following elderly mothers and women back to their temporary residence. They took photographs of them and the building they were residing in - clearly marking them for intimidation. These threatening tactics are taking place with the full backing and coordination of the Islamabad Police. Inside the protest space itself, LEA officials are regularly entering and capturing videos of students’ faces to instil fear," BYC posted on X.

"Meanwhile, the road to the Islamabad Press Club remains sealed, and families are still not allowed to set up a protest camp, not during the heavy rains of previous days, and not now in this searing heat. Every day, multiple elderly women and children faint from heat exhaustion. These families have come to Islamabad for one reason: to demand the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and to put an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. We call on journalists, human rights defenders, democratic forces, and every citizen of conscience: Raise your voice. Stand with these families. Refuse to be complicit in this silence," it added.

Meanwhile, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, said on Sunday that Balochistan in Pakistan witnessed 84 cases of enforced disappearances and 33 cases of extrajudicial killings in the month of June.

In its recent report titled ‘Balochistan Human Rights Report – June 2025’, Paank has documented cases of particularly enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Paank noted that the data mentioned in the report is based on verified reports from June 2025 and demonstrates the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

According to the report, numerous cases of enforced disappearances and illegal detentions were reported across 14 districts of Balochistan in June, including incidents from Karachi and Islamabad.

The districts of Kech and Mastung in Balochistan recorded the highest number of disappearances. A total of 84 people were forcibly disappeared in June, as per the report. Among them, many were held without any legal process, and 32 individuals were later released after suffering both mental and physical torture while in custody.

In the report, the Paank accused Pakistani forces of carrying out extrajudicial killings without a pause. According to the report, the Pakistani military is reportedly detaining and killing individuals without any legal process, often for unknown reasons. Paank said that 33 cases of extrajudicial killings were reported in Balochistan in June. It said, "These actions reflect a disturbing trend of unchecked violence by state authorities."

