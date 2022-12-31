Rights group raises alarm over mass arrests in Pakistan's Gwadar

A London-based rights group has expressed alarm over reports of mass arrests and the imposition of emergency law in Pakistan's Gwadar amid large-scale protests against "illegal fishing through trawlers".

"Amnesty International is alarmed by reports of mass arrests and the imposition of emergency law following protests in Gwadar. People have the right to express discontent peacefully and the state has an obligation to facilitate this right," Amnesty International said in a statement posted on its twitter handle.

The group said putting a "blanket ban on all forms of public gatherings amounts to repression of the right to protest and sends a chilling message that there is no room for dissent." "It is imperative that the Government of Pakistan upholds the human rights of everyone, including their rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly in the country," the statement added.

A total of 100 people have been arrested in Gwadar as the provincial government struck with an iron fist at protesters and imposed an emergency law that prohibits gathering five or more people.

The arrests come after the provincial government imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Gwadar, the Dawn newspaper reported. "There will be a ban on all kinds of rallies, protests, sit-ins and gatherings of five or more people in the port city of Gwadar," the Balochistan home department said in a statement.

On Friday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported that cellular services and mobile networks have remained suspended in Gwadar for the fifth consecutive day as business centers and shops remained shut.

Security was tightened in and around Gwadar on Friday and policemen were deployed to maintain law and order in the city. According to the Pakistan newspaper, the Balochistan government has also imposed Section 144 on pillion riding and the display of weapons in Gwadar to maintain law and order.

Tensions continued to simmer in the Pakistan port city with protests continuing after clashes with supporters of the 'Haq Do Tehreek' (HDT). The clashes occurred this month between locals and security forces in Gwadar as protests against illegal fishing turned violent after some people were arrested.

The provincial government had contacted Jamaat-i-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch to help restore normalcy and resolve the issues that have become a bone of contention between the government and the HDT, the Dawn reported citing sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

