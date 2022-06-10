Rinnai introduces hydrogen combustion technology for residential water heaters

Japanese company Rinnai announced the launch of its home hot water heater which utilizes modern technology that burns hydrogen as an energy resource.

It is the first water of its kind.

For the event, a press conference was held at the Rinnai Technical Centre in Nagoya, Japan.

With the motive of making all its products carbon neutral, Rinnai declared its "Rinnai Innovation Manifesto 2050".

Rinnai analyzes its all products which emit 1.5 per cent of Japan's CO2 emission.

Hiroyasu Naito, the CEO of Rinnai said that under the Carbon Neutral Declaration, "Rinnai Innovation Manifesto 2050" aims to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society beyond the scope of existing business areas in the transformation of product development and manufacturing and sales.

Rinnai articulates to develop carbon zero hot water heater.

Hydrogen is a gas that burns easily. Rinnai succeeded in developing hydrogen water heaters with the knowledge gained from Rinnai's long history. Hydrogen does not turn into carbon dioxide after burning.

Demonstration released to the press shows that there is a colourless flame peculiar to hydrogen. Hydrogen doesn't turn into carbon dioxide after it gets burned.

Rinnai has started a demonstration experiment of hydrogen fuel hot water heater in Australia.

It aims to complete and prepare shipping to the market. Rinnai is aware of one subject. It is a hydrogen supply facility.

"In the past hot water was really made from fossil fuels, but in the latest case CO2 is zero, so I think it is a very epoch-making thing. We will be developing our products in countries where hydrogen is introduced quickly. So I would like to expand the market by releasing products and checking them. Australia, England, and New Zealand have already tried various things, so I think it will be introduced quickly. Of course, I am looking forward to the Japanese market,m" the CEO said further.

Rinnai technology hopes that companies and countries all over the world will work towards the direction of producing carbon-neutral products.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor