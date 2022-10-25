Rishi Sunak officially appointed UK's new Prime Minister by King Charles

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became UK’s first Indian-origin British Prime Minister after being invited by King Charles III to form a government. Sunak met the king at Buckingham Palace after the latter accepted the resignation of Liz Truss. Sunak said on Tuesday he had been appointed in part to fix the mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss.

In his first speech as the UK PM outside 10, Downing Street, the third boss the country had in three months, Sunak said fixing mistakes begins now. He said he will unite his country and earn his the citizens' trust. “Trust is earned and I will earn yours… I will bring compassion to challenges the country faces," Sunak said, adding there will be difficult decisions.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss wished her Rishi Sunak ‘every success for the good’ of the United Kingdom in her final address to the nation on Tuesday as she made an exit from 10 Downing Street.