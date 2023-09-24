'Roadies' contestant Joginder sleeps in Rhea gang's tent after listening to ghost stories

Mumbai, Sep 24 The latest episode of ‘Roadies’ saw the contestants all gearing up for their next survival task, though before preparations while sleeping at the campsite, Joginder was suddenly spotted in the Rhea Chakraborty's gang’s tent.

Sleeping on his mattress, Pallavi was laughing at Joginder, who claimed to have seen some disturbing paranormal activities in the night. Though he did not say what it was, during his night in the Gautam gang’s tent, others were telling ghost stories which did not go down well with Joginder.

All scared, he mysteriously vanished and was then seen in the Rhea gang half mumbling in his sleep telling Pallavi: “You guys keep talking about all these ghosts and everything. I didn’t like it so I came here.”

Pallavi and Tanu were both laughing at him and it didn’t take long before contestants from the other gangs also chimed in to make fun of him.

Actor Sonu Sood, who was preparing the next Kaand standing alongside the gang leaders asked: “How is the camp site? Did you see any ghosts or anything?”

Rhea also asked, “Is there any ghost or spirit here?” to which, Pallavi replied, “Sir actually Joginder was so horribly scared last night because we were just talking about ghosts, for fun only. But he seemed to have taken it too seriously, so much so that we actually saw him sleeping next to me and Tanu.”

Vashu added: “Sir, we actually really scared the f*** out of this guy at night and it was really funny. We really freaked him out and that was just hilarious and great fun.”

Rhea, Gautam, Prince and Sonu Sood were all laughing at this when Joginder added: “Sir, actually these idiots were talking about ghosts the night before and I was really uncomfortable with that.”

Pointing his fingers at Pallavi, he added: “She was the queen in this case sir, constantly flailing about. I got scared and then moved out of their tent and went to theirs.”

In the early hours of the morning, this was a pleasant feeling for the contestants before Sonu announced the next task which was a Roadium and elimination task combined.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and Jiocinema.

