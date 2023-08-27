'Roadies' insiders unable to decode new task just moments before it begins

Mumbai, Aug 27 New tasks are coming ahead and are just moments away, though this time in the Gang Leader’s flair for theatricality or maybe just sadistic pleasure, they have not revealed what it is going to be. This has already caused mass confusion among contestants, though even the insiders in ‘Roadies’ are unable to decode this next task.

Standing outside, various contestants are just walking around nervously wondering what is going on as details are kept hidden from them. The insiders of the show usually take their time to decode the tasks before they are announced, but in this bizarre twist even they are at a loss.

The new ‘Kaand’ will basically revolve around all the contestants trying to find a hidden object in a remote location on the ‘Roadies’ set before the time runs out. But what the object is, what is the location they have to travel to, nothing has been disclosed.

Sonu Sood is off doing his own business while cataloguing contestants and preparing for the vote-out while the Gang Leaders are also staying silent. From what the insiders Hamid and Priya could gather, the object hidden is in fact a stone, or something akin to a stone hidden inside a sandbox somewhere around the camping site.

So far, all they could tell is that the contestants will have to find the object and that is it. The Gang Leaders however have refused to disclose any details whatsoever which will make this a test of strategy, calculation and teamwork.

Attributing to these factors, the Prince Gang is looking to be the likely winner for most as Prince has shown to be the most tactical minded Leader in the camp, and while Gautam Gulati is a more calculating person, his own thinking is pretty straightforward.

Rhea Chakraborty on the other hand is the one who has been called for her more innovative thinking, and devising unique plans but her team has been the one to lack the most amount of coordination. While all Gang Leaders have their own respective strengths, teamwork is paramount for the new task and Prince has been the only one whose team seems to understand that concept the most.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.

