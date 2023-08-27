‘Roadies’: Prince Narula stresses on importance of dignity, respect to his members ahead of next task

Mumbai, Aug 27 All the Gang Leaders give great importance to respect, strength and dignity in their members, and these are all qualities required to be a Roadie. But many of Prince’s own Gang members such as Priyanka and Aashika have gotten into controversies, so being in the lead, it makes sense that Prince has been stressing the importance of integrity to all his members.

Ahead of the new tasks, as everyone reaches Solang Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Prince will have a little face time with his members and tell them to once again keep their heads on the right path and not lose themselves, believing that their winning hand is permanent.

But more than that, Prince will tell all his members in front of the whole squad, which includes all contestants, Gang Leaders and Sonu Sood that he values the integrity and dignity in game and life above victory, saying that a victory without any honour is tantamount to defeat.

He will then further stress that if he sees any more of his contestants getting out of line, instead of giving them the strongest of verbal warnings like he usually does, he will straight up eliminate them without hesitation, or questions.

This leaves the members stunned, particularly because currently Prince Narula has the upper hand and has so far in the last week seemed the winner, gaining the advantage in every task due to some great strategic planning.

He further tells other Leaders that if any members in his team should misbehave or get out of bounds, then he is the first one to be informed because he will judge them instead of holding any meetings whatsoever, and instead of a vote or jury will either keep them, or eliminate them.

This leads to Sonu Soo smiling who will commend Prince for staying within boundaries and respecting rules, and upholding the spirit of the game while keeping a true sportsman attitude.

To watch how Prince outmaneuvers his opponents, and his stress on integrity above all, audiences can watch ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ on MTV and JioCinema.

