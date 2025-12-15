Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Stabbed to Death by Their Son Nick at California Residence: Reports

Director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their residence in California, Los Angeles on Sunday, December 14. Sources told People.com that their son, Nick, stabbed them to death. However, police have not yet about the murder.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) received a phone call from Rob Reiner's neighbour at around 3.30 pm about the bodies found at the residence. Upon reaching the scene, fire officers found the bodies of a man and woman, ages 78 and 68, which confirms the victims are Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Also Read | US: Two Elderly People Found Dead at Film Director Rob Reiner’s Los Angeles Residence.

Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, is being questioned by law enforcement agencies after the bodies of his parents were found at home. No arrest in the case has been made yet.

Who Is Rob Reiner?

Rob Reiner was a director, actor and producer who gave films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992). He came to the limelight for his role as Mike on the Norman Lear TV show All in the Family.

Rob was born in 1947 in the Bronx, New York. His father, Carl Reiner, was a legendary comedian, and his mother, Estelle Lebost, was an actress and singer. Rob and Michele met when Rob directed When Harry Met Sally, and the couple married in 1989 before having three children.

Penny Marshall was Rob's ex-wife, who died in 2018 due to diabetes. In a year 2016, Nick spoke to PEOPLE about his struggle with drug addiction, which began when he was a teenager and left him living on the street.