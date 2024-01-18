Robotics council director highlights AI's transformative potential at Global Artificial Intelligence Summit

New Delhi [India], January 18 : In a dynamic showcase of the pivotal role played by artificial intelligence (AI) in technological innovation, Rajkumar Sharma, Director of the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA), emphasised the profound impact of AI on different sectors.

Speaking at the launch event of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAISA) 4.0, Sharma underscored the transformative nature of AI in shaping industries, research, and daily life.

Sharma highlighted the exponential growth anticipated in the global artificial intelligence market, saying, "Artificial intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of technological innovation, revolutionising industries, research, and daily life. As per estimates, the global artificial intelligence market size is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3 per cent from 2023 to 2030."

According to Sharma, the estimated market size is expected to reach an impressive USD 1,811.8 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory positions AI as a driving force in the technological landscape, influencing diverse sectors with its innovative applications.

"It is projected to reach USD 1,811.8 billion by 2030. In this context, it has been encouraging to have witnessed discussions on the pivotal role played by artificial intelligence in shaping our future. The insightful dialogue, diverse perspectives, and innovative solutions that came through at the conference reflect the importance of collaboration towards advancing AI technologies," the AICRA Director also said.

The event was also attended by Indian Navy chief Hari Kumar, who said that the Indian Navy is coordinating with navies of "partner" countries to ensure safe sea passage amid the "resurgence" of piracy attacks.

On ANI's question about whether the Indian Navy is collaborating with other Navies to safeguard sea passages, Hari Kumar said, "We are working with our partners in the regions. There are many partners who want to ensure the Indo-Pacific is free, open, and inclusive. To make it rule-based safe and secure, we will collaborate with smaller countries in the region."

The two-day summit is being organised by the All India Council for Robotics and Automation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor