Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga stun audience at surprise gig at NYC

Mumbai, Oct 20 Legendary band The Rolling Stones performed at a New York city club recently to celebrate the release of their new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

It is the band’s first album of new material in eighteen years.With DJ Questlove on the turntable, the celebration quickly turned into a rock show when Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood took the stage to perform songs from the new album and iconic hits. They were joined by singer-actress Lady Gaga on stage as they performed ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ at theRacket NYC.

Many prominent members of the cinema and music world attended the event including Bruce Springsteen, Daniel Craig, Mary Kate Olsen, Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Chris Rock, Taylor Hill, Rachel Weisz, Dianna Agron, Christie Brinkley, Minka Kelly, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

The 12-track album has been recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The band’s late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Live

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is The Rolling Stones’ first studio set of new material in 18 years since 2005's ‘A Bigger Bang’. Since then, they have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's Grammy-winning ‘Blue & Lonesome’, which featured their versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world.

'Hackney Diamonds' marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.

The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide, and is the longest surviving band with 6 decades and counting of sticking together as a unit. They’re considered as one the greatest bands along with legends like Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Pantera, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Queen, Guns N' Roses and Led Zeppelin.

