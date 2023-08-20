Romanch Mehta continues 'Baghin' shoot despite severe back injury

New Delhi, Aug 20 Actor Romanch Mehta, known for his roles in shows like 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala,' and 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', who will be next seen in upcoming series 'Baghin’, recently faced a tough back injury, but still chose to keep shooting for the series, even outdoors.

Romanch showed a lot of dedication and strength in the face of challenges, shooting despite doctors telling him to rest at home. He was filming outdoors with a back injury during the rainy season. Even when he was supposed to be on bed rest and the doctor told him not to work, he pushed forward for the sake of the series.

Talking about his choice, Romanch said: “I had to decide, even when things were tough. It wasn't just for me but for everyone on the team and the dedication we shared. Despite a painful back injury, my determination stayed strong. The deadlines and dreams tied to this project were really important."

He continued, "I didn't see myself as just an actor; I felt like we were all a big team, a family who needed each other. The rainy weather was a challenge, and even though my back was hurting, I felt a responsibility to everyone. When I stepped on that set, I wasn't only Romanch Mehta; I was there to keep our promises."

"Being professional isn't just about doing your job; it's about getting up even when your body says to stop. Every raindrop reminded me of the effort we all put into our work. Now, as I'm getting better, I realise that what I gave was worth it.” he added.

The series 'Baghin' features Aneri Vajani and Ansh Bagri in the lead roles, focusing on the lives of three brothers, with Romanch playing one of these brothers.

The cast also includes Ansh Bagri, Krip Suri, Zeeshan Khan, Mridula Oberoi, Iqbal Azad, Khushi Mishra, Dolphin Dubey, and more.

‘Baghin' is a series that revolves around the battle between humans and beasts. The story takes a supernatural twist as the heroine becomes possessed by the spirit of a tigress, known as a Baghin. In this tale of vengeance, the hunter becomes the hunted as the protagonist, a Baghin, embarks on a mission to avenge her death by seeking retribution from those responsible for her demise.

The series will release on the Atrangi app soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor