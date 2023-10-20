Romanch Mehta on visiting Durga Puja pandal, relishing delicious bhog in Navrarti

Mumbai, Oct 20 As the Durga Puja celebrations has kicked off, actor Romanch Mehta, known for his roles in 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' and 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', shared his heartfelt connection with this joyous festival, and said it always held a special place in his heart.

Talking about the same, Romanch said: "This festival celebrates unity, the triumph of good over evil, and the strength of our culture. It's a time when we connect with our past and create new memories for the future."

"Ever since I moved to Mumbai, I've been fortunate to witness the vibrant NDMC Nag Pan dance at the Durga Puja pandals. We'd go there, seek blessings from Durga Maa, and relish the delicious bhog. I've even attended Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, which was an unforgettable experience," he shared.

Romanch is currently back in his hometown, and he's excited about the festivities.

He said: "This time, I'm back in my hometown with a break from work in Bombay. Just like every year, I'm certain there will be pandals near my residence in Mumbai. If I make it back before the 25th of October, I'll visit the famous Durga Puja pandal in Lokhandwala."

"I have a genuine desire to soak in the culture, witness the festivities, and savor the delectable food. The whole experience is so unique and special," Romanch said.

Talking about his plan to celebrate the festivity, Romanch said: "I'll be doing Kanya Puja on Ashtami and fast during Saptami, seeking blessings. Also, there's an annual jagrata in my hometown, where I'll be present to receive the blessings of the divine mother."

On the work front, he recently wrapped up a shoot for his web series that also stars Aneri Vajani, Ansh Bagri, Krip Suri, Zeeshan Khan, Mridula Oberoi, Iqbal Azad, Khushi Mishra, and Dolphin Dubey in pivotal roles.

