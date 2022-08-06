Rosatom's Nuclear Center in Bolivia to start operation
Rosatom's Nuclear Technology Center will completely start its operation in early 2025, head of Rusatom Overseas Evgeny Pakermanov told Sputnik.
"We are going to transfer all facilities [of the center] to the Bolivian nuclear agency in early 2025, so the center will completely start its operation," Pakermanov said. (ANI/Sputnik)
