Rotterdam Stabbing Incident: Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Stabs Random People With Knife Near Erasmus Bridge (Watch Video)

A man armed with two knives fatally stabbed one person and seriously injured another in a brutal attack on Thursday, September 19, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, according to police. The suspect, who was also injured, has been taken into custody. Police spokesperson Wessel Stolle stated that an investigation is underway near the iconic Erasmus Bridge. While the motive remains unclear, Stolle confirmed that "all possible scenarios" are being examined.

Local media, citing eyewitnesses, reported that the attacker was shouting "Allahu Akbar," an Arabic phrase meaning "God is great," during the assault. Police at the scene also heard the phrase, which is now part of the investigation. A sports instructor who was nearby said he managed to overpower the attacker. "I saw a man with two long knives stabbing a young guy," the instructor recalled. "When I shouted, he turned toward everyone nearby, but I was able to get them away."

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene following reports of the attack. Police spokesperson Kristel Arntz stated that it is still too early to determine the attacker’s motive. "We have arrested a suspect and will question him, review witness statements, and investigate the possible motive," she said. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.



