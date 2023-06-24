Rs 100 cr TCS job scam can lead to HR cleanup in major IT companies

By IANS | Published: June 24, 2023 01:24 PM 2023-06-24T13:24:04+5:30 2023-06-24T13:35:07+5:30

By Venkatachari Jagannathan Chennai, June 24 The reported over 'Rs 100 crore' bribe for jobs scam uncovered in ...

Rs 100 cr TCS job scam can lead to HR cleanup in major IT companies | Rs 100 cr TCS job scam can lead to HR cleanup in major IT companies

Rs 100 cr TCS job scam can lead to HR cleanup in major IT companies

Next

By Venkatachari Jagannathan
Chennai, June 24 The reported over 'Rs 100 crore' bribe for jobs scam uncovered in the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd


vj/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Tata consultancy services ltd Tata consultancy services ltd