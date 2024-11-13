Rs 1.31bn grant approved for Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct local government by-elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 : The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet of Pakistan approved a grant of over Rs 1.3 billion on Tuesday to support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct local government (LG) by-elections across various regions of the country, reported ARY News.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, reviewed several proposals from various sectors.

A press statement issued after the meeting revealed that the ECC approved a summary from the ECP for a Rs 1.317 billion grant to facilitate LG by-elections in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, as well as local elections in Islamabad and Punjab, ARY News reported.

The ECP is scheduled to hold these by-elections on November 14.

Additionally, the ECC approved a summary from the Ministry of Communications (Postal Services Wing), granting Rs. 16.995 billion in a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) to clear pending liabilities of companies and agency partners of the Pakistan Post Office Department, ARY News reported.

The committee also reviewed five separate summaries submitted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as part of its ongoing transformation plan, previously approved by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The ECC decided that the Revenue and Finance Divisions would collaborate to work out the details, including budget allocations and releases, for these proposals.

Earlier, the ECC had approved a Rs. 1.8 billion technical supplementary grant to the Ministry of Defence for the overhaul of engines on two VVIP aircraft used by the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan for official duties, as reported by ARY News.

"The ECC considered and approved a Technical Supplementary Grant to the tune of Rs. 1.8 billion to the Ministry of Defence for overhaul of engines of two VVIP aircraft being utilised for state duties with the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan," an official press statement read.

