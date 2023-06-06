RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages individuals to reduce carbon emissions, promote environmentally friendly mobility

Dubai [UAE], June 6 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reiterated its keenness to engage in global events, notably celebrating World Environment Day by encouraging individuals to undertake initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable, environmentally friendly mobility.

RTA also encouraged community groups to adopt healthier habits and educates them to use flexible mobility means during leisure and exercise periods.

On the Day, which is celebrated annually on 5th June and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment, RTA, in partnership with Careem, announced the offering of Careem BIKE rides free of charge for customers at 186 docking stations across Dubai for an unlimited number of trips, provided the single trip does not exceed 45 minutes.

The offer will be valid on Saturday, 10th June, 2023 to mark the World Environment Day, celebrated on 5th June annually.

The initiative is an excellent model of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) towards fulfilling the directives of the government to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city. It is also in line with RTA's strategy and goals to assume a pioneering role under the sustainability framework by launching community initiatives in support of environmental issues.

Customers can avail of the free rides on Saturday, 10th June through the Careem app by selecting "BIKE" under the "GO" section on the home screen. Customers can choose the "One Day" pass and avail of a free ride using the code "FREE," which would give them 24-hour access. Participants will be required to enter their card details but won't be charged.

Careem BIKES are available at 186 stations across Dubai.

Since its launch in February 2020, Careem BIKE has displaced over 2.5 tons of CO2, the equivalent of 713 cars emitting CO2 throughout the year. Careem BIKE also aims to encourage more customers to use the service by providing companies with a sustainable solution to offset carbon emissions through purchasing employee or customer bulk subscriptions. (ANI/WAM)

