Rubio discusses Yemen with UAE, Saudi leaders

Washington, Dec 31 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate phone calls with the top diplomats of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, focusing on the deteriorating situation in Yemen and broader concerns affecting regional security and stability, according to official US readouts.

In the first call, Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders discussed the situation in Yemen as well as wider issues impacting Middle Eastern security and stability, the State Department said in a brief readout attributed to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The conversation came amid continued international concern over Yemen’s fragile security environment and its implications for the wider region, particularly maritime security and regional trade routes.

Later the same day, Rubio held a separate call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. During that conversation, the two discussed the ongoing tensions in Yemen and exchanged views on issues affecting regional security and stability, according to a second State Department readout, also attributed to Pigott.

The back-to-back calls underscore Washington’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with key Gulf partners as the conflict in Yemen continues to pose challenges to regional stability.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been central actors in efforts to address the conflict and its spillover effects, including threats to shipping and broader security concerns across the Middle East.

US officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of close coordination with regional partners to manage tensions and support stability, particularly amid heightened volatility across multiple parts of the Middle East.

Yemen has been mired in conflict for more than a decade, with fighting between Houthi forces and a Saudi-led coalition contributing to what the United Nations has described as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Despite periods of reduced violence and intermittent diplomatic efforts, tensions have persisted, raising concerns about regional security and the safety of key maritime corridors.

The United States has remained engaged in diplomatic efforts related to Yemen, working with regional partners and international stakeholders to support de-escalation and a negotiated political settlement, while also addressing broader security challenges in the Middle East linked to the conflict.

