Rubio meets Russian FM Lavrov amid Ukraine tensions, highlights Indo-Pacific priorities at ASEAN

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 10 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, CNN reported.

The meeting occurred just days after President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin for not engaging in peace talks regarding the Ukraine conflict.

Neither Rubio nor Lavrov made any remarks before the meeting, and when asked about his message to his Russian counterpart, Rubio responded with a wink, CNN reported.

The meeting comes amid confusion following a Pentagon-directed pause on weapons shipments to Ukraine, which President Trump publicly criticized.

According to CNN, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had not informed the White House prior to approving the halt, catching Rubio off guard. Following the pause, Trump stated, "Putin is not he's not treating human beings right. He's killing too many people," and added, "So we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I've approved that."

Trump also criticized Putin sharply, saying he has offered a lot of "bullsh*t" which has proved to be "meaningless," CNN reported.

Following these comments, Russia launched its largest drone assault to date on Ukraine, deploying more than 700 drones, according to Ukraine's Air Force, CNN reported.

This marked Rubio's second meeting with Lavrov, the first having taken place earlier this year in Saudi Arabia. The two have also spoken multiple times over recent months as the US pushed unsuccessfully for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, CNN reported.

Rubio's visit to Kuala Lumpur also included meetings with ASEAN counterparts, occurring shortly after Trump declared that many ASEAN countries will face US tariffs starting August 1 unless trade agreements are reached.

Eight ASEAN nations, along with South Korea and Japan, will be subject to these tariffs, adding complexity to Rubio's diplomatic efforts, CNN reported.

The Trump administration has made clear that trade and economics are a central focus of its foreign policy. Though Rubio is not the lead trade negotiator, he is expected to face questions and frustrations about the tariffs during his meetings, a senior administration official told CNN.

Earlier this year, Rubio signaled his intent to strengthen alliances in Asia to counter China's rising influence, meeting counterparts from Australia, Japan, and India as his first diplomatic engagements as Secretary of State, CNN reported.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, "In his first trip to Asia as secretary of state, Secretary Rubio is focused on reaffirming the United States commitment to advancing a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region."

Despite the emphasis on Asia, much of Rubio's time since taking office has been consumed by Middle East, Ukraine, and South America issues. This trip to Asia included just one stop after Rubio spent the earlier part of the week at the White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reported.

Speaking alongside ASEAN counterparts, Rubio stressed that the US cannot afford to ignore the Indo-Pacific region. "When I hear in the news that perhaps the United States or the world might be distracted by events in other parts of the planet, I would say distraction is impossible," he said.

"It is our view, our strong view, and our reality, that this century and the next, the story of next 50 years, will largely be written here in this region, in this part of the world," Rubio stated.

