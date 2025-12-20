Rubio says Venezuela regime backs criminal groups

Washington, Dec 20 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Venezuela’s government of cooperating with criminal and terrorist organizations, describing it as a destabilizing force in the Western Hemisphere.

“There’s one place that doesn’t cooperate, and it’s the illegitimate regime in Venezuela,” Rubio said.

He alleged that the Venezuelan authorities work with armed groups.

“They not only do not cooperate with us, they openly cooperate with terrorists and criminal elements,” Rubio said.

Rubio said the regime allows foreign militant groups to operate from its territory.

“They invite Hezbollah and Iran to operate from their territory,” he said, adding that Venezuela also permits ELN and FARC dissidents to operate “unencumbered.”

He said Venezuela serves as a hub for narcotics trafficking.

“They cooperate with drug trafficking organizations,” Rubio said.

“So the good news is we have a lot of countries in the region that openly cooperate and work with us,” he said, citing Mexico and Central American nations.

Rubio said US-Mexico cooperation is at a historic high. “Mexico, their level of cooperation with us is the highest it’s ever been in their history,” he said.

He also pointed to regional security initiatives. “We’ve already had pledges of up to 7,500 forces from a variety of countries,” Rubio said, referring to a multinational effort to stabilise Haiti.

Venezuela has been under US sanctions for years amid allegations of democratic backsliding, corruption and human rights abuses. The country has experienced economic collapse, mass migration and political repression.

Washington has accused Caracas of undermining regional stability while seeking cooperation with neighbouring governments to counter organized crime and migration flows.

