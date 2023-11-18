Ruler of Sharjah congratulates Sultan of Oman on his country's National Day

Sharjah [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of the 53rd Glorious National Day.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar congratulatory cables to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. (ANI/WAM)

