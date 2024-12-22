Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession to throne

Emirates [UAE], December 22 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of congratulations to Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the first anniversary of his accession to the throne.

The messages were sent by Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of congratulations to His Highness Emir of Kuwait. (ANI/WAM)

