Russia: 13 people injured in a drone attack in Rostov-on-Don

Moscow [Russia], August 14 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): In Rostov-on-Don, 13 people were injured due to a drone attack. This was announced on August 14 by the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar.

"According to updated information, two injured people have now been taken to medical institutions in the city. Doctors assess their condition as serious. Another 11 people with injuries are now being taken to the hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel. (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

