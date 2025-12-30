Russia alleges Ukraine fired 91 missiles towards Putin's residence

Moscow [Russia], December 30 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement that Ukraine launched 91 missiles towards the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov said that the attack does not prompt Russia to withdraw from the truce talks.

"On the night of December 28-29, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod Region. All the UAVs were destroyed by the air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces. No casualties or damage were reported," the statement said.

"Notably, the attack was carried out during the intensive talks to settle the Ukrainian conflict between Russia and the US. Such reckless actions will not go unanswered. The Armed Forces of Russia have already selected targets and the timing for retaliatory strikes," the statement added.

Lavrov alleged that Ukraine's state policy had shifted to terrorism.

"Despite this attack, we have no intention to withdraw from the negotiations with the US. However, given the utmost degeneration of the criminal Kiev regime, which has shifted to a policy of state terrorism, Russia's negotiating position will be reviewed," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday strongly rejected Russia's claims of an alleged attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing Moscow of fabricating the incident and spreading disinformation.

In a statement on X, Sybiha said that nearly a day after making the allegations, Russia had failed to provide any credible evidence, noting that Moscow would not be able to do so either.

"Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn't provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine's alleged "attack on Putin's residence." And they won't. Because there's none. No such attack happened," he stated.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also expressed disappointment over reactions from some countries which voiced concern over the alleged attack, including Pakistan, noting that no similar reactions were issued when a Russian missile struck a Ukrainian government building on September 7, 2025.

