Russia confirms 27,022 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 27,022 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,241,812, the federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 27,022 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions in Russia, including 2,169 cases (8.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.26%.

Moscow registered 2,630 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,958 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,935 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,019 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 298,222.

In the same 24 hours, 30,059 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,014,980. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor