Russia confirms halt of gas supply to Finland
By IANS | Published: May 22, 2022 01:54 AM2022-05-22T01:54:03+5:302022-05-22T02:05:15+5:30
Moscow, May 22 Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed a complete suspension of gas supply to the Finland's state-owned gas company Gasum starting from Saturday due to its non-payment in rubles.
As of the end of Friday, Gazprom Export has not received any payment in rubles from Gasum for gas supplied in April in accordance with a Russian presidential decree in March, the company said in a statement.
Gazprom added that Russian gas supplied from April 1 must be paid in rubles, of which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner, Xinhua news agency reported.
Gazprom Export delivered 1.49 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Finland in 2021, which accounted for two-thirds of the total gas consumption in the Nordic country, it said.
