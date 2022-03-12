Russia controls 70 pc of Luhansk Oblast in Ukraine, says Governor

Russia controls 70 per cent of Luhansk Oblast in Ukraine, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said, adding that the entire region is under heavy fire.

CNN reported that heavy shelling by Russian forces has erupted around the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday evening.

Social media videos showed fires in the area, and Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv Region Administration, said that there were "active hostilities near Guryivka," to the north of the city.

"We're trying to push them further," Kim said on his Telegram channel, according to CNN.In a series of messages, Kim said the bombardment amounted to "indiscriminate shooting at civilian targets," including a cafe and apartment block.

However, Ukraine's border guard service has said that Poland's Warsaw and Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine.

Since Russia's military operation began in Ukraine, thousands of people of Ukraine are fleeing to different countries. Most of the border-sharing countries have warmly accepted refugees from Ukraine.

Over the course of two weeks, about 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Krakow, and 200,000 in Warsaw. But now, both of the cities are not able to accept refugees.

Even, in Romania, a total of 343,515 Ukrainian citizens have entered the country, of which 258,844 have since proceeded onward to other countries, while over 84,000 Ukrainians are currently staying in Romania, American Broadcaster CNN citing Romania official reported on Thursday (local time).

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

