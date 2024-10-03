Russia evacuates families of diplomats from Lebanon amid escalating conflict

Beirut [Lebanon], October 3 : Russia has evacuated 60 family members of its diplomats from Lebanon as the Israeli offensive against Hezbollah intensifies, the state-run TASS news outlet reported Thursday.

The evacuation, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlights growing concerns over the safety of Russian citizens in the increasingly volatile region, The Moscow Times reported.

According to Russia's Emergency Services Ministry, the families were flown out on an IL-76 aircraft designed to carry heavy cargo. The aircraft also brought 33 tons of humanitarian aid to Beirut, which included food, medicines, essential supplies, and generators.

The Russian Embassy in Beirut told RBC business news that over 3,000 Russians are currently in Lebanon. While this evacuation flight did not include other Russian citizens, the embassy has advised those wishing to leave the country to use commercial flights from Beirut airport.

Russian media sources have reported that over 1,000 citizens had already expressed their desire to leave Lebanon as of late September.

"If the situation in the country continues to heat up, the evacuation flights will be continued," the state-run Rossiskaya Gazeta newspaper said.

The escalation follows a week of intense airstrikes in Lebanon and an Israeli ground offensive against Hezbollah forces in the country's southern regions. On Wednesday, Israel announced a limited incursion into Lebanon after heavy airstrikes left hundreds dead. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated that they had killed 60 Hezbollah operatives and struck more than 200 targets in the past 24 hours alone.

Moscow condemned Israel's attack, calling on Israeli authorities to "immediately" withdraw their troops from Lebanon. In its statement, Russia urged for restraint from all parties involved and for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict, reported The Moscow Times.

Israeli forces have also called on residents of 25 villages in southern Lebanon, including the city of Nabatieh, to evacuate immediately. This marks the first time Israel has ordered evacuations north of the Litani River, a strategic area in the conflict.

As of Thursday morning, Hezbollah had fired more than 75 rockets into northern Israel, with no immediate reports of casualties. The IDF stated that many rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

Israel's air force has continued to target Hezbollah's infrastructure, including observation posts, weapon depots, and operatives, the Times of Israel reported.

Russia is closely monitoring the conflict as tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah. As the humanitarian crisis worsens, Moscow has made clear its intention to continue evacuations if necessary and to provide further humanitarian support to the region.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that over 1,000 Lebanese citizens have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the conflict in recent weeks, with many casualties believed to be Hezbollah fighters.

Israel's intensified air and ground operations, aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's military infrastructure, have drawn widespread international attention and sparked calls for restraint from various global powers.

