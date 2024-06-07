Russia: Four Indian Medical Students Drown in River Near St Petersburg

Four Indian medical students were drowned in a river near St Petersburg in Russia and the Indian missions in the country were coordinating with Russian authorities to send their bodies to their relatives as soon as possible.

According to the news agency PTI, the four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were studying at the nearby Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire Brigade to Deploy 93 Lifeguards at Beaches Amid High Tide During Monsoon Season.

Russian media reports said that a female Indian student who waded out from the beach on the river Volkhov got into trouble, and four of her companions tried to save her. In their attempt to save her, three others also drowned in the river. However, a third boy was pulled to safety by local people.

"We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved," the Embassy of India in Moscow said on X.

2/2 Proper medical, incl. psychological treatment is being provided to the girl student who was saved. These students were pursuing medical education in Veliky Novgorod State University. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families 🙏 — India in St. Petersburg (@indianconsspb) June 7, 2024

The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg said these students were pursuing medical education at Veliky Novgorod State University.

2/2 Proper medical, incl. psychological treatment is being provided to the girl student who was saved. These students were pursuing medical education in Veliky Novgorod State University. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families 🙏 — India in St. Petersburg (@indianconsspb) June 7, 2024

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families," wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Consulate General said it was working together with the local authorities of Veliky Novgorod to send the mortal remains to the relatives as soon as possible. "The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all the possible help," it said.