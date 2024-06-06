Mumbai Fire Brigade to Deploy 93 Lifeguards at Beaches Amid High Tide During Monsoon Season

The Mumbai Fire Brigade will deploy 93 lifeguards at beaches during the monsoon to monitor visitors. The number of lifeguards will be increased by 25 percent on high tide days. There are 22 high tide days this year. Many people, including tourists, visit Mumbai's beaches during the monsoon. However, there have been instances of drowning during high tides as people venture into the sea without realizing the dangers. Lifeguards often either prevent people from entering the sea or rescue those who do.

Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, stated that 93 lifeguards will be deployed throughout the monsoon season. However, this number will increase by 50 percent on high tide days. "On high tide days, there will be two shifts between 8 am and 11 pm," said Ambulgekar. He added that Girgaon Beach will have 13 lifeguards, Dadar Beach will have 14, and Juhu Beach will have 20. These numbers will increase by 50 percent on high tide days.

Additionally, local police and home guards will also monitor people venturing into the sea during high tides. Alongside the lifeguards, jet skis, six rescue boats, six kayaks, six surfboards, and other rescue equipment will be available for rescue operations.

Ambulgekar mentioned that all lifeguards have been trained and will be equipped with the necessary tools for rescue operations. "The lifeguards at Dadar, Girgaon, Juhu, Versova, and Aksa constantly urge people not to venture deep into the sea during the monsoons," said Ambulgekar. He also appealed to all visitors to avoid entering the sea during high tide as they risk being dragged further out.

22 High Tide Days

There will be 22 days of high tide in the Arabian Sea over the four months of the monsoon season. The monsoon is expected to arrive soon in Mumbai and high tide can cause water logging in the lower part of the city during the monsoon, especially when coupled with heavy rainfall.

As per data shared by the Disaster Management Department of BMC, the maximum number of high tide days are in June with seven. Similarly, July will have four high tide days, August will have five, and September will have six high tide days. The highest tide, reaching 4.84 meters, is expected on September 20 at 1 PM.

If heavy rain coincides with high tides, there is a risk of flooding in the lower parts of the city, even with cleaned drains. Last year, there were 25 days of high tide and the highest tide of 4.87 metres occurred on August 3 and 4, at about 1.14 pm and 1.56 pm. There will be high tides on September 19 and 20, 2024. On September 19, the first high tide of 4.69 meters at 12.19 am and 4.78 meters at 12.14 pm. Similarly, on September 20, the first high tide of 4.78 meters at 01.03 am and 4.70 meters at 13.02 pm.