Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Sky Conditions Today, With Possibility Of Light To Moderate Rains

Mumbai residents woke up to a weather forecast indicating a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs.

This update comes as residents prepare for fluctuations in the weather throughout the day.In addition to the weather forecast, here are today's tidal timings for Mumbai:

HighTide:

1205 hrs: 4.69 meters

2348 hrs: 3.96 meters

LowTide:

1805 hrs: 1.77 meters

0554 hrs on June 7, 2024: 0.31 meters.

Several parts of Mumbai received the first pre-monsoon showers of the season on Wednesday morning, bringing some respite to residents from the scorching heat and humidity. Acording to a civic official, neighborhoods such as Dadar, Kandivali, Magathane, Oshiwara, Wadala, and Ghatkopar received rainfall ranging from 4 mm to 26 mm between 7 am and 8 am. In addition to this, light rain was also observed in certain parts of central and south Mumbai.