Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Forecasted Today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a yellow alert for Mumbai today, signaling an 80% chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms. This warning comes as the city braces itself for the first pre-monsoon thunderstorm of the season. With anticipation mounting, residents are urged to stay prepared and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety amidst the impending weather conditions.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: City Experiences Rainfall as Monsoon Hits (Watch Videos)

Mumbaikars woke up to scattered light rain showers on Wednesday morning in various areas of the city. The early morning showers proved to provide rejoice to some citizens at home while office goers were left at surprise. Light to Moderate rain showers were witnessed in Mumbai suburbs and surrounding areas including Thane and Navi Mumbai in the early morning hours.

The Central line saw rains from Thane to some pockets near Dadar, while some scattered showers were witnessed on the Western line around Kandivali, Mahim and Prabhadevi areas.Monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai in the second week of June. Many Mumbaikars took to social media to post pictures and videos of the scattered