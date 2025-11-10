Russia Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed After Russian Defence Chopper Loses Tail; Video Goes Viral

A viral video of a Russian defence helicopter that crashed near the Republic of Dagestan region, resulting in the deaths of five people on board, has now made the rounds on social media sites. The pilot was seen making a dangerous choice moments before the deadly crash of the ill-fated chopper.

The incident occurred on November 7, when the chopper belonging to Russian defence officials attempted to land, and it smashed its tail on the ground in the first attempt. The helicopter was seen limping in the air and losing balance despite the pilot making it steady to land near the seashore.

Also Read | Viral video claiming Mi-17 helicopter shot down in Kashmir is fake, says PIB.

The moment before the helicopter burst into flames in the Republic of Russia, killing five senior members of a Russian defence manufacturer on board, can be seen attempting to fly out towards the open water.

The Russian helicopter KA-266 was carrying war-linked defence plant workers when its tail broke and dangled before crashing. Four people on board were burned alive when the helicopter caught fire after hitting the ground on the Caspian Sea shore. Three survived, but were seriously injured, according Mirror UK report.

🚨Russian Helicopter Breaks Mid-Air Before Fiery Crash. 5 Dead



A Ka-226 chopper crashed in Dagestan killing 5 people including 4 staff from defense firm KEMZ



Video shows the pilot trying to control the helicopter even after its tail broke off, briefly hovering before spinning… pic.twitter.com/eZzsYlBojd — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 9, 2025

The viral video shows a Ka-226 helicopter seeking to land near the sea shore, but it broke its tail, due to which the chopper was seen dangling in the air as it was unable to balance. It came down in the shallow water, but instead of switching off the engine, it again took over the sea and gained some height.

However, the chopper flew with a loose tail hanging with it, lost control after attempting to gain height over the open water, but it ends up crashing to the ground after which a fire erupted.